Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Watsco worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.15. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.