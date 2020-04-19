Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $13.71 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.10% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

