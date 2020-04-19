Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $16.06 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Everest Re Group worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $196.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.38. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $168.16 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

