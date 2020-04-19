Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.38% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,827,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

NYSE ADS opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $166.12.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

