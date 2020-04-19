Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,579 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Azul worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,006,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,467,000 after acquiring an additional 357,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,140 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Azul by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. Azul SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $790.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.17 million. Azul had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 114.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

