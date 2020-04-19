Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,409 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.27% of MRC Global worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

NYSE MRC opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 10,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

