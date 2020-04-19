Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $9.51 Million Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192,027 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.96% of RPT Realty worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in RPT Realty by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE RPT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $437.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.86%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

