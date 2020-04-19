Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.32% of bluebird bio worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 158.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.53.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $132.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

