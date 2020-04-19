Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315,896 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.50% of Granite Construction worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Granite Construction by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GVA opened at $16.33 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $687.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

