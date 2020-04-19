Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $13.07 Million in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $61,718,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 26.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,296,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,252,000 after purchasing an additional 270,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 239,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

