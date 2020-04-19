Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,266,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,080,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,727.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 303,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

