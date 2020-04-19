Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $17.62 Million Investment in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 362,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,623,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.06% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $257,606.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,735,364.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

