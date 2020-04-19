Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Model N worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 395,544 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Model N by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 213,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,043 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MODN opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. Model N Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $830.02 million, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.