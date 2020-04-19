Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $198.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day moving average of $249.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.13.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

