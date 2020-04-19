Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 1,477,655 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477,655 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of First Horizon National worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First Horizon National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

