Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.76% of Rogers worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Rogers by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROG stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

