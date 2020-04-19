Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 227,735 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,735 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.26% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

AIMC opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

