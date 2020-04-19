Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

NYSE:WRB opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.