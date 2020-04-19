Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 93,213 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,213 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.56% of MasTec worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

MTZ opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

