Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes $9.69 Million Position in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 527,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 211,947 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Quanterix by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $45,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $34,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,077. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTRX opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

