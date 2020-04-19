Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 936,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.59% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Envista by 2,654.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NVST stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

