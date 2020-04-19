Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NYSE:APAM opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

