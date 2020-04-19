Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344,338 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.40% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,743,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 193,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.