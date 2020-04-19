Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.60. 3,415,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,508. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 513,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 217,430,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,309 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $2,993,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

