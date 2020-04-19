FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $5.02 on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.35. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1,406.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

