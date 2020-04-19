FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Achieves $4,241.06

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $4,241.06 and approximately $35,437.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00080098 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00426085 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001055 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013868 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 207.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00031215 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004470 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

