FuzeX (FXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $293,601.53

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Allbit and Coinbe. FuzeX has a total market cap of $293,601.53 and approximately $18,622.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.02756432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Allbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, COSS, Token Store and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

