GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.36.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

GLPG stock traded up $7.50 on Friday, hitting $213.91. 136,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,288. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $110.92 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,486,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,510,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

