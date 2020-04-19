GAPS Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00047249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034041 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.07 or 0.99981749 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063491 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.