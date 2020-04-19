Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $49.97 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.02741125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00225205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,598,182 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

