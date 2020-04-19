General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. 4,948,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,649. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,969 shares of company stock worth $6,756,318. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in General Mills by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in General Mills by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.