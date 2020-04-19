Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Genpact stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,512. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Genpact’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. FMR LLC increased its position in Genpact by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $110,322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,526,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 210,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

