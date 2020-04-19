GeoCoin Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $523,215.57 and $385.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002283 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00596857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047215 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005868 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007393 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

