Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,422 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Greenbrier Companies worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 155,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,122,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $509.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.