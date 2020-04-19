Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $146,679.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

