Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Columbia Financial worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Columbia Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dyk Robert Van bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $42,082.00. Insiders acquired a total of 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $449,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CLBK opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Columbia Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

