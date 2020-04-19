Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,312 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,957 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYBT. Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

