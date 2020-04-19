Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 99,392 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 836,784 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,288 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

