Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Carolina Financial worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 373,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARO opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

