Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Columbus McKinnon worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $563.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

