Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $23.61 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $452.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

