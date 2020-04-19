Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,592 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teck Resources worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 83,076 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,930,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

