Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Seaboard worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,101,000.

SEB opened at $2,997.00 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 12 month low of $2,614.00 and a 12 month high of $4,727.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

