Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Grocery Outlet worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,215.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $66,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $775,074.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,665.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

GO opened at $35.61 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

