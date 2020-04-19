Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bausch Health Companies worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429,396 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.