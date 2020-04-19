Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of 3D Systems worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,595 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,201 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,989 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.