Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Radius Health worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 766,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $15.50 on Friday. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $639.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

