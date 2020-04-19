Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

TSM opened at $53.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.