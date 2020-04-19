Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Ambac Financial Group worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,231,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $707.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.