Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,415 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 25,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Cherry acquired 19,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE AHH opened at $8.94 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

